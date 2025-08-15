Cuprina Holdings [Cayman] Ltd [CUPR] moved up 2.06: Why It’s Important

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [NASDAQ: CUPR] closed the trading session at $9.4 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.1, while the highest price level was $9.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 522.58K shares, CUPR reached to a volume of 6155433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CUPR stock trade performance evaluation

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [CUPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.66 for Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [CUPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 8.79 for the last single week of trading.

Cuprina Holdings [Cayman] Ltd [CUPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd [CUPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3424.90% and a Gross Margin at -72.91%. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3249.91%.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (CUPR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. (CUPR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$83571.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

