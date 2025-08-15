Colliers Securities lifts Biomerica Inc [BMRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Biomerica Inc [NASDAQ: BMRA] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.6 during the day while it closed the day at $3.51.

Biomerica Inc stock has also gained 12.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMRA stock has inclined by 0.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.96% and gained 41.49% year-on date.

The market cap for BMRA stock reached $8.94 million, with 2.55 million shares outstanding and 2.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 680.51K shares, BMRA reached a trading volume of 39637736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biomerica Inc [BMRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMRA shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Biomerica Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

BMRA stock trade performance evaluation

Biomerica Inc [BMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.86. With this latest performance, BMRA shares gained by 11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.31 for Biomerica Inc [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Biomerica Inc [BMRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.80% and a Gross Margin at 13.47%. Biomerica Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.42%.

Biomerica Inc (BMRA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Biomerica Inc. ( BMRA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -72.70%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -54.75%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Biomerica Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -84.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Biomerica Inc (BMRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Biomerica Inc’s (BMRA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$75781.25 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.76% and a Quick Ratio of 2.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Biomerica Inc [BMRA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $4.96%, or 5.52%% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 0.86 million shares, which is approximately 5.1152%. RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 0.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$99447.0 in BMRA stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $$94406.0 in BMRA stock with ownership which is approximately 1.2761%.