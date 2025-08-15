Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO] fell -12.88% so far this year. What now?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [NYSE: CCO] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, down -1.71%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc stock is now -12.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.2 and lowest of $1.115 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.77, which means current price is +41.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 9469940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $2.75 to $1.75. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $2.75, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on CCO stock. On July 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CCO shares from 4 to 1.50.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0749, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0687 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1496, while it was recorded at 1.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2643 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of 15.37% and a Gross Margin at 40.97%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.83%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$16078.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.15% and a Quick Ratio of 1.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc go to 58.49%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc [CCO]

There are presently around $74.39%, or 93.31%% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104.86 million shares, which is approximately 21.4552%. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 55.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$78.72 million in CCO stocks shares; and ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$49.07 million in CCO stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1211%.