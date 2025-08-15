Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] moved up 1.36: Why It’s Important

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.51%.

Over the last 12 months, CFG stock rose by 12.45%. The one-year Citizens Financial Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.65. The average equity rating for CFG stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.23 billion, with 432.77 million shares outstanding and 427.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, CFG stock reached a trading volume of 3697030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $55.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.35.

CFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, CFG shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.45% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Citizens Financial Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.71%. Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.03%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Citizens Financial Group Inc. ( CFG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.48%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc’s (CFG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

CFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 26.61%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $100.67%, or 101.37%% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55.36 million shares, which is approximately 12.191%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.88 billion in CFG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$872.33 million in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3312%.