Citigroup slashes price target on Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] – find out why.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [NYSE: VIPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.62%.

Over the last 12 months, VIPS stock rose by 28.66%. The one-year Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.7. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 2.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.55 billion, with 435.53 million shares outstanding and 435.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, VIPS stock reached a trading volume of 5496020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $17.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12.50, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VIPS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.20.

VIPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.62. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 14.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.45 for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.26, while it was recorded at 16.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of 7.34% and a Gross Margin at 23.36%. Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.88%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR. ( VIPS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 19.00%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 18.12%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR’s (VIPS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR. (VIPS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $68154.48 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.28% and a Quick Ratio of 1.14%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

VIPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR go to 4.32%.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR [VIPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $67.20%, or 67.50%% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19.74 million shares, which is approximately 17.8302%. ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17.76 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$231.14 million in VIPS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$204.9 million in VIPS stock with ownership which is approximately 14.2118%.