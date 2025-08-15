Citigroup slashes price target on TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] – find out why.

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.575 during the day while it closed the day at $11.28.

TAL Education Group ADR stock has also loss -1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAL stock has inclined by 10.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.99% and gained 23.68% year-on date.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $5.20 billion, with 460.86 million shares outstanding and 445.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 7281414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.41 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of 1.00% and a Gross Margin at 53.98%. TAL Education Group ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.33%.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for TAL Education Group ADR. ( TAL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.88%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, TAL Education Group ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on TAL Education Group ADR’s (TAL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TAL Education Group ADR. (TAL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $4545.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.25% and a Quick Ratio of 2.17%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $62.80%, or 62.80%% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 22.19 million shares, which is approximately 3.6696%. KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, holding 19.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$206.29 million in TAL stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$204.81 million in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1739%.