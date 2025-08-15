Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] is 7.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [NYSE: CIG] loss -1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR represents 1.90 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.71 billion with the latest information. CIG stock price has been found in the range of $1.94 to $2.0.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CIG reached a trading volume of 4403101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, CIG shares gained by 4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.34% and a Gross Margin at 18.63%. Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.46%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR. ( CIG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 26.38%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.71%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s (CIG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR. (CIG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $250596.66 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.06% and a Quick Ratio of 1.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR go to -20.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR [CIG]

There are presently around 8.14% of CIG stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20.13 million shares, POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, holding 17.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.99 million in CIG stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $23.81 million in CIG stock.