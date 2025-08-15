Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] Revenue clocked in at $419.17 million, up 14.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Cellebrite DI Ltd [NASDAQ: CLBT] traded at a high on 2025-08-14, posting a 9.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.29.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10672887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cellebrite DI Ltd stands at 6.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.68%.

The market cap for CLBT stock reached $3.66 billion, with 239.47 million shares outstanding and 108.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, CLBT reached a trading volume of 10672887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBT shares is $22.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Cellebrite DI Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Cellebrite DI Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $12, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CLBT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLBT in the course of the last twelve months was 27.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

How has CLBT stock performed recently?

Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, CLBT shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.71 for the last 200 days.

Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.35% and a Gross Margin at 84.06%. Cellebrite DI Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.34%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cellebrite DI Ltd. ( CLBT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -115.35%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -31.35%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cellebrite DI Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -52.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd’s (CLBT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$166443.87 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.80% and a Quick Ratio of 1.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]

There are presently around 49.91% of CLBT stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBT stocks are: TRUE WIND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 13.39 million shares, which is approximately 6.73% of total shares. CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 7.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.47 million in CLBT stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $83.54 million in CLBT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.51%.