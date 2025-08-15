Caterpillar Inc [CAT] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $350

Caterpillar Inc [NYSE: CAT] gained 0.92% or 3.8 points to close at $417.5 with a heavy trading volume of 3676023 shares.

It opened the trading session at $409.3, the shares rose to $419.24 and dropped to $407.0, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded 18.59% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 3676023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $449.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $335 to $385, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 1.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 8.89 for Caterpillar Inc [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 397.27, while it was recorded at 413.79 for the last single week of trading, and 365.47 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.54% and a Gross Margin at 34.47%. Caterpillar Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.95%.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 52.73%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Caterpillar Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 20.25%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Caterpillar Inc’s (CAT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $83613.82 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.34% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Caterpillar Inc [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc posted 5.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.18. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc go to 4.19%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Caterpillar Inc [CAT]

There are presently around $71.20%, or 71.36%% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46.48 million shares, which is approximately 9.54%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 36.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.2 billion in CAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$12.06 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4329%.