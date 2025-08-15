Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Stock trading around $65.76 per share: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.90%.

Over the last 12 months, CARR stock dropped by -3.66%. The one-year Carrier Global Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.88. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.96 billion, with 850.82 million shares outstanding and 800.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, CARR stock reached a trading volume of 3742939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $84.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Melius raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on CARR stock. On March 05, 2025, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 77 to 78.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 102.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.69 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.37, while it was recorded at 65.89 for the last single week of trading, and 69.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corp [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.23% and a Gross Margin at 27.89%. Carrier Global Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.46%.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Carrier Global Corp. ( CARR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.79%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Carrier Global Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Carrier Global Corp’s (CARR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $48958.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.17% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 14.38%.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $86.01%, or 91.53%% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 95.48 million shares, which is approximately 10.5803%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.97 billion in CARR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$5.26 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2349%.