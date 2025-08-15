Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Replimune Group Inc [REPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Replimune Group Inc [NASDAQ: REPL] price surged by 5.11 percent to reach at $0.26.

A sum of 4260799 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.84M shares. Replimune Group Inc shares reached a high of $5.45 and dropped to a low of $5.08 until finishing in the latest session at $5.35.

The one-year REPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.57. The average equity rating for REPL stock is currently 2.78, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Replimune Group Inc [REPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPL shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Replimune Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Replimune Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Underperform rating on REPL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.17.

REPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Replimune Group Inc [REPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, REPL shares dropped by -57.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.02 for Replimune Group Inc [REPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.48 for the last 200 days.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Replimune Group Inc. ( REPL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -73.44%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -55.79%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Replimune Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -68.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Replimune Group Inc’s (REPL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$585010.44 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.94% and a Quick Ratio of 6.94%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

REPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Replimune Group Inc go to 22.27%.

Replimune Group Inc [REPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $104.76%, or 106.91%% of REPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPL stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 10.05 million shares, which is approximately 14.5193%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$83.13 million in REPL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$50.06 million in REPL stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0394%.