Cantaloupe Inc [CTLP] moved down -0.82: Why It’s Important

Cantaloupe Inc [NASDAQ: CTLP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.71%.

Over the last 12 months, CTLP stock rose by 14.51%. The one-year Cantaloupe Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.77. The average equity rating for CTLP stock is currently 3.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $798.11 million, with 73.04 million shares outstanding and 67.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, CTLP stock reached a trading volume of 3889950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cantaloupe Inc [CTLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLP shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLP stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cantaloupe Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Cantaloupe Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on CTLP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTLP in the course of the last twelve months was 106.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

CTLP Stock Performance Analysis:

Cantaloupe Inc [CTLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, CTLP shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.74, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cantaloupe Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cantaloupe Inc [CTLP] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.50% and a Gross Margin at 35.21%. Cantaloupe Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 20.27%.

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cantaloupe Inc. ( CTLP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 28.20%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 17.35%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cantaloupe Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 20.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cantaloupe Inc’s (CTLP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $165264.62 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.78% and a Quick Ratio of 1.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CTLP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cantaloupe Inc go to 59.62%.

Cantaloupe Inc [CTLP] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 67.96% of CTLP stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLP stocks are: HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 9.27 million shares, which is approximately 12.73% of the company. ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.39 million in CTLP stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $28.83 million in CTLP stock with ownership of approximately 5.99%.