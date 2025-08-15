Campbells Co [CPB] fell -33.11% so far this year. What now?

Campbells Co [NASDAQ: CPB] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -0.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.4.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3988333 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Campbells Co stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $9.66 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 196.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 3988333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbells Co [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Campbells Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Campbells Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on CPB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbells Co [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.82 for Campbells Co [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.10, while it was recorded at 32.32 for the last single week of trading, and 37.93 for the last 200 days.

Campbells Co [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbells Co [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.94% and a Gross Margin at 30.19%. Campbells Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.44%.

Campbells Co (CPB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Campbells Co. ( CPB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.67%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Campbells Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Campbells Co (CPB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Campbells Co’s (CPB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.88%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Campbells Co (CPB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Campbells Co. (CPB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31527.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.78% and a Quick Ratio of 0.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Campbells Co [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbells Co go to -3.04%.

Insider trade positions for Campbells Co [CPB]

There are presently around $60.20%, or 92.82%% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.03 million shares, which is approximately 10.5349%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 17.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$811.89 million in CPB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$440.62 million in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4605%.