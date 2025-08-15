Bumble Inc [BMBL] Stock trading around $6.07 per share: What’s Next?

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] closed the trading session at $6.07 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.765, while the highest price level was $6.24.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.66 percent and weekly performance of -5.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, BMBL reached to a volume of 13075256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bumble Inc [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $6.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2025, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc stock. On August 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for BMBL shares from 22 to 7.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.22.

BMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Bumble Inc [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.52 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.51 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.21% and a Gross Margin at 65.38%. Bumble Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.93%.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Bumble Inc. ( BMBL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -75.71%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -29.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Bumble Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -70.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Bumble Inc’s (BMBL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $102.84%, or 105.52%% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 30.12 million shares, which is approximately 23.8548%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$116.16 million in BMBL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$103.6 million in BMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 7.808%.