BofA Securities slashes price target on Firstenergy Corp [FE] – find out why.

Firstenergy Corp [NYSE: FE] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $43.93 during the day while it closed the day at $43.66.

Firstenergy Corp stock has also gained 0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FE stock has inclined by 6.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.15% and gained 3.46% year-on date.

The market cap for FE stock reached $25.21 billion, with 577.40 million shares outstanding and 576.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 3755407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Firstenergy Corp [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $45.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Firstenergy Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on FE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

FE stock trade performance evaluation

Firstenergy Corp [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.27. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.14, while it was recorded at 43.56 for the last single week of trading, and 40.87 for the last 200 days.

Firstenergy Corp [FE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Firstenergy Corp [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.50% and a Gross Margin at 28.39%. Firstenergy Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.31%.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Firstenergy Corp. ( FE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.33%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.49%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Firstenergy Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.57%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Firstenergy Corp (FE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Firstenergy Corp’s (FE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Firstenergy Corp. (FE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $106556.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.61% and a Quick Ratio of 0.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Firstenergy Corp [FE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp go to 3.50%.

Firstenergy Corp [FE]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $94.86%, or 95.02%% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 78.04 million shares, which is approximately 13.5722%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in FE stocks shares.