BofA Securities slashes price target on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] – find out why.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [NYSE: SID] closed the trading session at $1.32 on 2025-08-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.3018, while the highest price level was $1.34.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.32 percent and weekly performance of -3.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, SID reached to a volume of 6189284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $1.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 3.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 137.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, SID shares dropped by -9.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.0608, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0619 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4548, while it was recorded at 1.3780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6026 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.33% and a Gross Margin at 25.81%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.06%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR. ( SID), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -15.57%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR’s (SID) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.79%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR (SID) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.36. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional ADR [SID]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $2.54%, or 2.54%% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4.92 million shares, which is approximately 0.3707%.