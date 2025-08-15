BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Galiano Gold Inc [GAU] – find out why.

Galiano Gold Inc [AMEX: GAU] traded at a high on 2025-08-14, posting a 22.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.94.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5552141 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Galiano Gold Inc stands at 6.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.62%.

The market cap for GAU stock reached $499.63 million, with 258.38 million shares outstanding and 202.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, GAU reached a trading volume of 5552141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GAU shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GAU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Galiano Gold Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Galiano Gold Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for GAU in the course of the last twelve months was 53.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has GAU stock performed recently?

Galiano Gold Inc [GAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.33. With this latest performance, GAU shares gained by 40.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1047, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0901 for Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4208, while it was recorded at 1.6280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3477 for the last 200 days.

Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Galiano Gold Inc [GAU] shares currently have an operating margin of 24.67% and a Gross Margin at 29.72%. Galiano Gold Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76%.

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Galiano Gold Inc. ( GAU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.27%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Galiano Gold Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -2.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Galiano Gold Inc’s (GAU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.19%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GAU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galiano Gold Inc go to 55.87%.

Insider trade positions for Galiano Gold Inc [GAU]

There are presently around $57.99%, or 75.28%% of GAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAU stocks are: EQUINOX PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 36.23 million shares, which is approximately 15.5136%. DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 17.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$30.82 million in GAU stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $$29.74 million in GAU stock with ownership which is approximately 7.4262%.