BMO Capital Markets lifts Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vizsla Silver Corp [AMEX: VZLA] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -1.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.37.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4168825 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vizsla Silver Corp stands at 3.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.43%.

The market cap for VZLA stock reached $1.16 billion, with 342.80 million shares outstanding and 315.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, VZLA reached a trading volume of 4168825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZLA shares is $4.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vizsla Silver Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Vizsla Silver Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on VZLA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has VZLA stock performed recently?

Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, VZLA shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.33. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vizsla Silver Corp. ( VZLA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.23%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -2.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vizsla Silver Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vizsla Silver Corp’s (VZLA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$62873.56 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 34.06% and a Quick Ratio of 34.06%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Vizsla Silver Corp [VZLA]

There are presently around $42.69%, or 45.71%% of VZLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZLA stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 16.63 million shares, which is approximately 6.9785%. SPROTT INC., holding 15.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28.17 million in VZLA stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $$9.5 million in VZLA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.2548%.