Birkenstock Holding Plc [BIRK] stock Upgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $60

Birkenstock Holding Plc [NYSE: BIRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.21%.

Over the last 12 months, BIRK stock dropped by -14.56%. The one-year Birkenstock Holding Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.46. The average equity rating for BIRK stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.09 billion, with 183.91 million shares outstanding and 60.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, BIRK stock reached a trading volume of 5925753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Birkenstock Holding Plc [BIRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRK shares is $70.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Birkenstock Holding Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price from $70 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Birkenstock Holding Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $62, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on BIRK stock. On December 18, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BIRK shares from 60 to 70.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for BIRK in the course of the last twelve months was 32.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

BIRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Birkenstock Holding Plc [BIRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, BIRK shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.53 for Birkenstock Holding Plc [BIRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.51, while it was recorded at 48.70 for the last single week of trading, and 51.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Birkenstock Holding Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Birkenstock Holding Plc [BIRK] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.29% and a Gross Margin at 56.01%. Birkenstock Holding Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.21%.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Birkenstock Holding Plc. ( BIRK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.36%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.02%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Birkenstock Holding Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Birkenstock Holding Plc’s (BIRK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.52%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Birkenstock Holding Plc. (BIRK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $45447.3 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.78% and a Quick Ratio of 1.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BIRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Birkenstock Holding Plc go to 26.05%.

Birkenstock Holding Plc [BIRK] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $91.60%, or 98.11%% of BIRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRK stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 137.51 million shares, which is approximately 73.2101%. T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 3.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$179.49 million in BIRK stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $$172.96 million in BIRK stock with ownership which is approximately 1.6924%.