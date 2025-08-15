B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] is -15.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

B. Riley Financial Inc [NASDAQ: RILY] price surged by 15.06 percent to reach at $0.9.

A sum of 4076902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. B. Riley Financial Inc shares reached a high of $7.34 and dropped to a low of $5.67 until finishing in the latest session at $6.91.

RILY Stock Performance Analysis:

B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.80. With this latest performance, RILY shares gained by 41.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RILY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.57 for B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B. Riley Financial Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.21% and a Gross Margin at 45.09%. B. Riley Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.87%.

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for B. Riley Financial Inc. ( RILY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -678.26%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -22.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, B. Riley Financial Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -55.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

B. Riley Financial Inc [RILY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $18.98%, or 35.69%% of RILY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RILY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2.81 million shares, which is approximately 9.243%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28.02 million in RILY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$22.36 million in RILY stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1759%.