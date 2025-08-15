Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] Stock trading around $30.62 per share: What’s Next?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [NYSE: AXTA] loss -0.42% or -0.13 points to close at $30.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4307435 shares.

It opened the trading session at $30.39, the shares rose to $30.94 and dropped to $30.425, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXTA points out that the company has recorded -17.27% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, AXTA reached to a volume of 4307435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $37.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXTA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for AXTA stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.52% in the past year of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.55. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.99% and a Gross Margin at 32.76%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.58%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ( AXTA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.09%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s (AXTA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $34843.75 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.12% and a Quick Ratio of 1.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd go to 8.41%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]

There are presently around $101.61%, or 102.01%% of AXTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.98 million shares, which is approximately 10.9043%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 19.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$681.81 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$623.34 million in AXTA stock with ownership which is approximately 8.2957%.