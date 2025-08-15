Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] Revenue clocked in at $44.13 million, up 20.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AQST] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.11 at the close of the session, up 2.49%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock is now 20.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AQST Stock saw the intraday high of $4.24 and lowest of $3.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.80, which means current price is +93.87% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, AQST reached a trading volume of 6105868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

How has AQST stock performed recently?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.46 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.19% and a Gross Margin at 61.09%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -147.38%.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$458028.17 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.53% and a Quick Ratio of 3.18%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc go to 18.44%.

Insider trade positions for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]

There are presently around 51.46% of AQST stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9.81 million shares, which is approximately 10.79%; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 5.56 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.44 million in AQST stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $14.18 million in AQST stock with ownership which is approximately 6%.