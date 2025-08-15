Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS] Stock trading around $27.62 per share: What’s Next?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: APLS] jumped around 1.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $27.62 at the close of the session, up 3.91%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -23.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APLS Stock saw the intraday high of $27.85 and lowest of $26.055 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.94, which means current price is +71.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, APLS reached a trading volume of 3643147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $37.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on APLS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for APLS in the course of the last twelve months was 790.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.16.

How has APLS stock performed recently?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.52. With this latest performance, APLS shares gained by 39.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.19 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.04, while it was recorded at 25.26 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.18% and a Gross Margin at 83.60%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.24%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( APLS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -108.49%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -26.44%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -36.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (APLS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$321366.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.77% and a Quick Ratio of 3.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc [APLS]

There are presently around $107.31%, or 124.24%% of APLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLS stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 16.39 million shares, which is approximately 13.2269%. ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 11.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$445.26 million in APLS stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $$426.22 million in APLS stock with ownership which is approximately 8.9675%.