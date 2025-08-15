Aeries Technology Inc [AERT] Stock trading around $1.1 per share: What’s Next?

Aeries Technology Inc [NASDAQ: AERT] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.45 during the day while it closed the day at $1.1.

Aeries Technology Inc stock has also gained 36.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AERT stock has inclined by 62.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 92.98% and lost -52.79% year-on date.

The market cap for AERT stock reached $51.87 million, with 47.15 million shares outstanding and 11.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, AERT reached a trading volume of 132111600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

AERT stock trade performance evaluation

Aeries Technology Inc [AERT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.99. With this latest performance, AERT shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1717, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.1350 for Aeries Technology Inc [AERT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9605, while it was recorded at 0.7958 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8354 for the last 200 days.

Aeries Technology Inc [AERT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeries Technology Inc [AERT] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.98% and a Gross Margin at 23.82%. Aeries Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.08%.

Aeries Technology Inc (AERT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Aeries Technology Inc (AERT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Aeries Technology Inc (AERT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aeries Technology Inc. (AERT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$14078.57 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.66% and a Quick Ratio of 0.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Aeries Technology Inc [AERT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $2.18%, or 9.55%% of AERT stock, in the hands of institutional investors.