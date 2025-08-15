Above Food Ingredients Inc [ABVE] gain 61.60% so far this year. What now?

Above Food Ingredients Inc [NASDAQ: ABVE] traded at a low on 2025-08-14, posting a -0.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.02.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3781975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Above Food Ingredients Inc stands at 12.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.90%.

The market cap for ABVE stock reached $103.41 million, with 51.19 million shares outstanding and 50.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.24M shares, ABVE reached a trading volume of 3781975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has ABVE stock performed recently?

Above Food Ingredients Inc [ABVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.43. With this latest performance, ABVE shares gained by 20.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 281.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 274.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.37 for Above Food Ingredients Inc [ABVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading, and 0.87 for the last 200 days.

Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Above Food Ingredients Inc (ABVE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Insider trade positions for Above Food Ingredients Inc [ABVE]

There are presently around $11.41%, or 12.77%% of ABVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors.