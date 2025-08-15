Abbvie Inc [ABBV] Revenue clocked in at $58.33 billion, up 7.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] traded at a high on 2025-08-14, posting a 1.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $204.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4611082 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Abbvie Inc stands at 1.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $361.58 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 4611082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $216.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Abbvie Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

How has ABBV stock performed recently?

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.26 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.78, while it was recorded at 200.30 for the last single week of trading, and 188.28 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbvie Inc [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.61% and a Gross Margin at 70.97%. Abbvie Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.38%.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Abbvie Inc. ( ABBV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 112.90%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Abbvie Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $67636.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.74% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to 15.98%.

Insider trade positions for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

There are presently around $73.90%, or 73.97%% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 170.66 million shares, which is approximately 9.6472%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 136.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.4 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$13.34 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 4.398%.