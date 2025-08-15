3M Co [MMM] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $170

3M Co [NYSE: MMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.24%.

Over the last 12 months, MMM stock rose by 21.35%. The one-year 3M Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.42. The average equity rating for MMM stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.44 billion, with 532.63 million shares outstanding and 532.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, MMM stock reached a trading volume of 6344865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3M Co [MMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $165.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for 3M Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2024, representing the official price target for 3M Co stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91.

MMM Stock Performance Analysis:

3M Co [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.35% in the past year of trading.

3M Co [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.79, while it was recorded at 156.66 for the last single week of trading, and 142.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3M Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Co [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.29% and a Gross Margin at 40.65%. 3M Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.01%.

3M Co (MMM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for 3M Co. ( MMM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 96.00%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, 3M Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 22.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

3M Co (MMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on 3M Co’s (MMM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

3M Co (MMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, 3M Co. (MMM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $64065.04 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.72% and a Quick Ratio of 1.20%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3M Co posted 1.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Co go to 8.15%.

3M Co [MMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $76.92%, or 77.01%% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49.9 million shares, which is approximately 9.0104%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 38.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.92 billion in MMM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.75 billion in MMM stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8559%.