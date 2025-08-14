Wolfe Research slashes price target on Medtronic Plc [MDT] – find out why.

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.97%.

Over the last 12 months, MDT stock rose by 16.31%. The one-year Medtronic Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.93. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.04 billion, with 1.28 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, MDT stock reached a trading volume of 6438202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic Plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $95.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Medtronic Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $107, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MDT stock. On October 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MDT shares from 98 to 105.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.47 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.02, while it was recorded at 92.37 for the last single week of trading, and 87.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic Plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.38% and a Gross Margin at 59.79%. Medtronic Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.90%.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Medtronic Plc. ( MDT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.49%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Medtronic Plc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.25%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Medtronic Plc’s (MDT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Medtronic Plc. (MDT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $49052.63 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.85% and a Quick Ratio of 1.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

MDT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medtronic Plc posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 5.52%.

Medtronic Plc [MDT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $86.94%, or 87.18%% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 126.61 million shares, which is approximately 9.7895%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 111.89 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.81 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.78 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.6556%.