why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc [GTM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.65

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GTM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.98%.

Over the last 12 months, GTM stock dropped by -4.00%. The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.39. The average equity rating for GTM stock is currently 3.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.21 billion, with 320.56 million shares outstanding and 283.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, GTM stock reached a trading volume of 5318057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc [GTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTM shares is $11.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTM stock is a recommendation set at 3.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2025, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $11, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on GTM stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for GTM shares from 11 to 10.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

GTM Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc [GTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, GTM shares dropped by -0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.48 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc [GTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc [GTM] shares currently have an operating margin of 18.24% and a Gross Margin at 82.21%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.28%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ( GTM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.22%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.36%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.88%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s (GTM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $25427.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.71% and a Quick Ratio of 0.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GTM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc go to 5.55%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc [GTM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $94.06%, or 106.52%% of GTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.