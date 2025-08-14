why TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.75

TMC the metals company Inc [NASDAQ: TMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.62%.

Over the last 12 months, TMC stock rose by 385.71%. The one-year TMC the metals company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.83. The average equity rating for TMC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 356.62 million shares outstanding and 178.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.01M shares, TMC stock reached a trading volume of 6078026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2025, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on TMC stock.

TMC Stock Performance Analysis:

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -28.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 385.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.57 for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1645531.91 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.13% and a Quick Ratio of 0.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TMC the metals company Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMC.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $9.10%, or 16.05%% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. with ownership of 7.6 million shares, which is approximately 2.3693%. BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., holding 2.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.07 million in TMC stocks shares; and BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $$2.85 million in TMC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6568%.