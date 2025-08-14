why Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.31

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [NYSE: FUN] jumped around 0.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.36 at the close of the session, up 2.97%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp stock is now -38.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUN Stock saw the intraday high of $26.58 and lowest of $24.9 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.77, which means current price is +22.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, FUN reached a trading volume of 5054079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUN shares is $35.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on FUN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has FUN stock performed recently?

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, FUN shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.65 for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.21, while it was recorded at 25.06 for the last single week of trading, and 38.49 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.33% and a Gross Margin at 20.79%. Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.92%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Six Flags Entertainment Corp. ( FUN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -86.92%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.49%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s (FUN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (FUN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4822.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.52% and a Quick Ratio of 0.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corp posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.31. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUN.

Insider trade positions for Six Flags Entertainment Corp [FUN]

There are presently around $96.44%, or 98.18%% of FUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUN stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 4.28 million shares, which is approximately 8.3259%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$225.51 million in FUN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$206.46 million in FUN stock with ownership which is approximately 7.385%.