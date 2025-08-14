why Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.15

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] gained 6.51% on the last trading session, reaching $22.41 price per share at the time.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc represents 337.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.55 billion with the latest information. SIRI stock price has been found in the range of $20.92 to $22.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 7211018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $23.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on SIRI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.87. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.66, while it was recorded at 21.43 for the last single week of trading, and 23.32 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.31% and a Gross Margin at 41.28%. Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.55%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -38.19%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s (SIRI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.90%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$319129.65 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.41% and a Quick Ratio of 0.41%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]

There are presently around $36.71%, or 67.71%% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 132.88 million shares, which is approximately 3.4532%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$87.72 million in SIRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$79.45 million in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7295%.