why ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.30

ProFrac Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ACDC] traded at a low on 2025-08-13, posting a -42.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.63.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14776757 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ProFrac Holding Corp stands at 8.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.31%.

The market cap for ACDC stock reached $581.82 million, with 160.20 million shares outstanding and 11.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 778.42K shares, ACDC reached a trading volume of 14776757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACDC shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACDC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ProFrac Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2025, representing the official price target for ProFrac Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on ACDC stock. On October 17, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ACDC shares from 7 to 6.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACDC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

How has ACDC stock performed recently?

ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.11. With this latest performance, ACDC shares dropped by -53.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.67 for ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.53% and a Gross Margin at 8.12%. ProFrac Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.07%.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ProFrac Holding Corp. ( ACDC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -25.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.13%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ProFrac Holding Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.89%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ProFrac Holding Corp’s (ACDC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.30%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$90542.74 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProFrac Holding Corp posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProFrac Holding Corp go to 8.59%.

Insider trade positions for ProFrac Holding Corp [ACDC]

There are presently around $8.32%, or 86.09%% of ACDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACDC stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 3.33 million shares, which is approximately 2.0801%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$14.28 million in ACDC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$11.66 million in ACDC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.9823%.