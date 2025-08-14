why Mobile health Network Solutions [MNDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.00

Mobile health Network Solutions [NASDAQ: MNDR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 39.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.46%.

Over the last 12 months, MNDR stock dropped by -51.71%. The one-year Mobile health Network Solutions stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.06. The average equity rating for MNDR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.39 million, with 2.80 million shares outstanding and 2.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.23K shares, MNDR stock reached a trading volume of 6404152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobile health Network Solutions [MNDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDR shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

MNDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobile health Network Solutions [MNDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.46. With this latest performance, MNDR shares gained by 12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.1089, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.0855 for Mobile health Network Solutions [MNDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1260, while it was recorded at 0.9510 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0430 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobile health Network Solutions Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobile health Network Solutions [MNDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.27% and a Gross Margin at -30.20%. Mobile health Network Solutions’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.61%.

Mobile health Network Solutions (MNDR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Mobile health Network Solutions (MNDR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Mobile health Network Solutions’s (MNDR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.24%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Mobile health Network Solutions. (MNDR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$160958.9 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.04% and a Quick Ratio of 1.96%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Mobile health Network Solutions [MNDR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $2.66%, or 3.61%% of MNDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.