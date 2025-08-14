why Lennar Corp [LEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $118.54

Lennar Corp [NYSE: LEN] price surged by 5.16 percent to reach at $6.42.

A sum of 5588559 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.05M shares. Lennar Corp shares reached a high of $132.58 and dropped to a low of $124.91 until finishing in the latest session at $130.89.

The one-year LEN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.42. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corp [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $118.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lennar Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $152 to $141. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Lennar Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $154, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on LEN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 54.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corp [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.67. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 3.86 for Lennar Corp [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.10, while it was recorded at 123.25 for the last single week of trading, and 127.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corp [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.26% and a Gross Margin at 20.60%. Lennar Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.11%.

Lennar Corp (LEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lennar Corp. ( LEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 13.04%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.83%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lennar Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lennar Corp (LEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lennar Corp’s (LEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lennar Corp. (LEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $242744.06 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.68% and a Quick Ratio of 0.62%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corp go to -3.45%.

Lennar Corp [LEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $99.53%, or 101.51%% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26.7 million shares, which is approximately 9.7551%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 24.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.65 billion in LEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.71 billion in LEN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1711%.