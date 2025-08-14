why Genius Sports Limited [GENI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.61

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $12.93 price per share at the time.

Genius Sports Limited represents 238.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. GENI stock price has been found in the range of $12.42 to $12.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, GENI reached a trading volume of 6371407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $14.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Arete raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on GENI stock. On April 22, 2025, analysts increased their price target for GENI shares from 11 to 12.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for GENI in the course of the last twelve months was 87.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.80. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 26.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.57 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.58, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.53% and a Gross Margin at 23.21%. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.94%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Genius Sports Limited. ( GENI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -12.24%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.47%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Genius Sports Limited’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Genius Sports Limited. (GENI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$32437.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.35% and a Quick Ratio of 2.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genius Sports Limited posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GENI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Genius Sports Limited [GENI]

There are presently around $100.52%, or 109.96%% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 20.15 million shares, which is approximately 8.7831%. GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$54.32 million in GENI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$45.28 million in GENI stock with ownership which is approximately 3.621%.