why Baxter International Inc [BAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.92

Baxter International Inc [NYSE: BAX] gained 0.54% or 0.13 points to close at $24.11 with a heavy trading volume of 8316244 shares.

It opened the trading session at $24.08, the shares rose to $24.385 and dropped to $23.9007, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAX points out that the company has recorded -21.21% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 8316244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BAX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.16. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.99 for Baxter International Inc [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.38, while it was recorded at 23.76 for the last single week of trading, and 31.07 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.62% and a Gross Margin at 35.46%. Baxter International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23%.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Baxter International Inc. ( BAX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -3.30%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -1.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Baxter International Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.79%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Baxter International Inc’s (BAX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.33%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Baxter International Inc (BAX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3526.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.30% and a Quick Ratio of 1.49%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Baxter International Inc [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baxter International Inc posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc go to 13.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baxter International Inc [BAX]

There are presently around $98.92%, or 99.21%% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63.03 million shares, which is approximately 12.3598%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.01 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.03 billion in BAX stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0437%.