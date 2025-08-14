Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN] Revenue clocked in at $1.37 billion, up 33.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Webtoon Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: WBTN] gained 81.20% or 7.6 points to close at $16.96 with a heavy trading volume of 15106637 shares.

It opened the trading session at $12.8, the shares rose to $18.438 and dropped to $12.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBTN points out that the company has recorded 58.95% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 305.75K shares, WBTN reached to a volume of 15106637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBTN shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBTN stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Webtoon Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Webtoon Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WBTN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

Trading performance analysis for WBTN stock

Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.55. With this latest performance, WBTN shares gained by 84.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.84 for Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.38, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.64% and a Gross Margin at 24.19%. Webtoon Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.28%.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Webtoon Entertainment Inc. ( WBTN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -6.61%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Webtoon Entertainment Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Webtoon Entertainment Inc’s (WBTN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$55561.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.54% and a Quick Ratio of 2.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Webtoon Entertainment Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.61. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBTN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Webtoon Entertainment Inc [WBTN]

There are presently around $19.55%, or 144.01%% of WBTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBTN stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 31.43 million shares, which is approximately 24.7722%. FMR LLC, holding 4.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$96.61 million in WBTN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$52.05 million in WBTN stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7969%.