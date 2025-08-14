Wayfair Inc [W] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $93

Wayfair Inc [NYSE: W] jumped around 4.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $78.69 at the close of the session, up 5.44%.

Wayfair Inc stock is now 99.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. W Stock saw the intraday high of $79.8951 and lowest of $75.2 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.06, which means current price is +285.55% above from all time high which was touched on 08/13/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, W reached a trading volume of 5842288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $78.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on W stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 55.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 47.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.43, while it was recorded at 74.15 for the last single week of trading, and 44.43 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.43% and a Gross Margin at 28.16%. Wayfair Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.50%.

Wayfair Inc (W) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

From an operational efficiency perspective, Wayfair Inc. (W) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$22222.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.78%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Wayfair Inc [W]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc go to 192.76%.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc [W]

There are presently around 111.56% of W stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14.41 million shares, which is approximately 11.81% of the company. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 12.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $640.6 million in W stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $473.74 million in W stock with ownership which is approximately 7.36%.