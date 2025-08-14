Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Teradyne, Inc [TER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teradyne, Inc [NASDAQ: TER] price surged by 2.13 percent to reach at $2.38.

A sum of 5223202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.69M shares. Teradyne, Inc shares reached a high of $114.315 and dropped to a low of $110.65 until finishing in the latest session at $114.01.

The one-year TER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.8. The average equity rating for TER stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradyne, Inc [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $117.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teradyne, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Teradyne, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on TER stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 31.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

TER Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradyne, Inc [TER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.71. With this latest performance, TER shares gained by 22.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.09 for Teradyne, Inc [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.82, while it was recorded at 108.85 for the last single week of trading, and 100.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradyne, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne, Inc [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.39% and a Gross Margin at 58.84%. Teradyne, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.60%.

Teradyne, Inc (TER) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Teradyne, Inc. ( TER), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.85%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.69%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Teradyne, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Teradyne, Inc (TER) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Teradyne, Inc’s (TER) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Teradyne, Inc (TER) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $72180.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.35% and a Quick Ratio of 1.28%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teradyne, Inc posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne, Inc go to 20.52%.

Teradyne, Inc [TER] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $101.00%, or 101.28%% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.16 million shares, which is approximately 12.1428%. FMR LLC, holding 15.85 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.35 billion in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$2.16 billion in TER stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2291%.