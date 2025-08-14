Wall Street Analyst Upgrade EVgo Inc [EVGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] price surged by 4.79 percent to reach at $0.18.

A sum of 6400790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. EVgo Inc shares reached a high of $4.1 and dropped to a low of $3.8 until finishing in the latest session at $3.94.

The one-year EVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.39. The average equity rating for EVGO stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVgo Inc [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2024, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVGO stock.

EVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EVgo Inc [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 14.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.26 for EVgo Inc [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVgo Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.53% and a Gross Margin at 6.90%. EVgo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.63%.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$145589.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.93% and a Quick Ratio of 1.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EVGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EVgo Inc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVgo Inc go to 27.32%.

EVgo Inc [EVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $66.09%, or 69.70%% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10.07 million shares, which is approximately 9.5364%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.91 million in EVGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$8.2 million in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1681%.