Wall Street Analyst Initiated DLocal Limited [DLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] gained 6.56% on the last trading session, reaching $11.69 price per share at the time.

DLocal Limited represents 285.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.34 billion with the latest information. DLO stock price has been found in the range of $11.01 to $11.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, DLO reached a trading volume of 7284872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $12.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for DLocal Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for DLocal Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DLO stock. On February 26, 2025, analysts increased their price target for DLO shares from 14 to 18.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

DLocal Limited [DLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, DLO shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DLocal Limited [DLO] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.96% and a Gross Margin at 37.32%. DLocal Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 18.76%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for DLocal Limited. ( DLO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.95%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.05%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, DLocal Limited’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 27.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on DLocal Limited’s (DLO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DLocal Limited posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLocal Limited go to 34.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DLocal Limited [DLO]

There are presently around $62.89%, or 75.48%% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 63.91 million shares, which is approximately 21.7792%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$36.94 million in DLO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$36.78 million in DLO stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5492%.