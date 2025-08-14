Wall Street Analyst Initiated Coherent Corp [COHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Coherent Corp [NYSE: COHR] price plunged by -2.19 percent to reach at -$2.55.

A sum of 10214343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. Coherent Corp shares reached a high of $123.25 and dropped to a low of $112.14 until finishing in the latest session at $114.01.

The one-year COHR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.46. The average equity rating for COHR stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coherent Corp [COHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHR shares is $108.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Coherent Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $125 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Coherent Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHR in the course of the last twelve months was 69.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

COHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Coherent Corp [COHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, COHR shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 5.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 4.52 for Coherent Corp [COHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.78, while it was recorded at 114.69 for the last single week of trading, and 86.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coherent Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coherent Corp [COHR] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.87% and a Gross Margin at 35.58%. Coherent Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.57%.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Coherent Corp. ( COHR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.25%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Coherent Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Coherent Corp’s (COHR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Coherent Corp (COHR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Coherent Corp. (COHR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1219.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.47% and a Quick Ratio of 1.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

COHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coherent Corp go to 23.69%.

Coherent Corp [COHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.94%, or 97.04%% of COHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15.41 million shares, which is approximately 10.0966%. DODGE & COX, holding 14.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.02 billion in COHR stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$890.76 million in COHR stock with ownership which is approximately 8.0557%.