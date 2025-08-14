Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [NYSE: GPK] gained 1.72% or 0.39 points to close at $23.12 with a heavy trading volume of 6531095 shares.

It opened the trading session at $22.76, the shares rose to $23.16 and dropped to $22.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPK points out that the company has recorded -12.75% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 6531095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $25.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $27, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on GPK stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 33 to 30.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.87% in the past year of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.06. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.13, while it was recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading, and 25.44 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.92% and a Gross Margin at 21.35%. Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.18%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Graphic Packaging Holding Co. ( GPK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 17.71%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.72%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.20%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s (GPK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $23217.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.43% and a Quick Ratio of 0.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Co posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Co go to 0.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Graphic Packaging Holding Co [GPK]

There are presently around $114.12 billion, or 115.20% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30.27 million shares, which is approximately 9.9034% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 29.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $784.2 million in GPK stocks shares.