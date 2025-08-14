Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Generation Bio Co [GBIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Generation Bio Co [NASDAQ: GBIO] jumped around 2.56 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.61 at the close of the session, up 63.21%.

Generation Bio Co stock is now -71.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GBIO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.95 and lowest of $5.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.40, which means current price is +120.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/25.

Compared to the average trading volume of 176.76K shares, GBIO reached a trading volume of 9981110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Generation Bio Co [GBIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GBIO shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Generation Bio Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Generation Bio Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on GBIO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.09.

How has GBIO stock performed recently?

Generation Bio Co [GBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.44. With this latest performance, GBIO shares gained by 55.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 0.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 0.56 for Generation Bio Co [GBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 4.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Generation Bio Co [GBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generation Bio Co [GBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -346.11% and a Gross Margin at 78.21%. Generation Bio Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -341.12%.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Generation Bio Co. ( GBIO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -85.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -32.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Generation Bio Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -55.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Generation Bio Co’s (GBIO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.58%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$629739.13 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 7.51% and a Quick Ratio of 7.51%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Generation Bio Co [GBIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Generation Bio Co posted -1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generation Bio Co go to 35.37%.

Insider trade positions for Generation Bio Co [GBIO]

There are presently around $64.93%, or 75.77%% of GBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBIO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9.51 million shares, which is approximately 14.3205%. ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 8.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.35 million in GBIO stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $$14.96 million in GBIO stock with ownership which is approximately 7.9848%.