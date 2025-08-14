Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] fell -31.40% so far this year. What now?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [NASDAQ: DJT] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $18.0 during the day while it closed the day at $17.98.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp stock has also gained 10.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DJT stock has declined by -31.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.74% and lost -31.40% year-on date.

The market cap for DJT stock reached $4.98 billion, with 277.31 million shares outstanding and 128.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, DJT reached a trading volume of 6445562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69.

DJT stock trade performance evaluation

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, DJT shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading, and 26.04 for the last 200 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT] shares currently have an operating margin of -4092.44% and a Gross Margin at -107.39%. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2922.74%.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. ( DJT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -8.28%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -3.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s (DJT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3745172.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 132.60% and a Quick Ratio of 132.60%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp [DJT]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $15.66%, or 27.22%% of DJT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DJT stocks are: AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with ownership of 12.0 million shares, which is approximately 7.1974%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 3.63 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$119.01 million in DJT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$94.32 million in DJT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7273%.