Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] is 47.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.06%.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock dropped by -9.90%. The one-year Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.75. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.41 billion, with 653.27 million shares outstanding and 651.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 5230865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $76.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on TCOM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.49.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.06. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 1.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.56 for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.09, while it was recorded at 60.33 for the last single week of trading, and 63.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.13% and a Gross Margin at 81.06%. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 30.86%.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR. ( TCOM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.49%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.30%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s (TCOM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR. (TCOM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $57458.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.46% and a Quick Ratio of 1.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR posted 7.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR go to 8.50%.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR [TCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $39.84%, or 39.84%% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 49.9 million shares, which is approximately 7.2511%. MORGAN STANLEY, holding 23.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.12 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $$550.69 million in TCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 1.7027%.