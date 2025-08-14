Toast Inc [TOST] is 87.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Toast Inc [NYSE: TOST] traded at a high on 2025-08-13, posting a 0.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $44.33.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10587355 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toast Inc stands at 4.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.87%.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $25.84 billion, with 508.00 million shares outstanding and 459.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 10587355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toast Inc [TOST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $51.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Toast Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Toast Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on TOST stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOST in the course of the last twelve months was 50.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.38.

How has TOST stock performed recently?

Toast Inc [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 2.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 1.89 for Toast Inc [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.71, while it was recorded at 44.07 for the last single week of trading, and 39.32 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc [TOST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.62% and a Gross Margin at 25.14%. Toast Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.07%.

Toast Inc (TOST) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Toast Inc. ( TOST), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.51%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Toast Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.25%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Toast Inc (TOST) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Toast Inc’s (TOST) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Toast Inc. (TOST) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $39473.68 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.50% and a Quick Ratio of 2.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Toast Inc [TOST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toast Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toast Inc go to 40.65%.

Insider trade positions for Toast Inc [TOST]

There are presently around $94.66%, or 103.64%% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 38.2 million shares, which is approximately 6.871%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$972.26 million in TOST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$730.33 million in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.0971%.