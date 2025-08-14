The Benchmark Company lifts RTX Corp [RTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] closed the trading session at $155.71 on 2025-08-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $152.66, while the highest price level was $156.295.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 34.06 percent and weekly performance of -0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 5012011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RTX Corp [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $165.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for RTX Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RTX stock. On March 19, 2025, analysts increased their price target for RTX shares from 136 to 160.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 65.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

RTX Corp [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.59, while it was recorded at 155.32 for the last single week of trading, and 130.97 for the last 200 days.

RTX Corp [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTX Corp [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.43% and a Gross Margin at 20.05%. RTX Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.35%.

RTX Corp (RTX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for RTX Corp. ( RTX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.74%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, RTX Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.01%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

RTX Corp (RTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on RTX Corp’s (RTX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, RTX Corp. (RTX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $33064.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.75%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RTX Corp [RTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RTX Corp posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 9.21%.

RTX Corp [RTX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $83.69%, or 83.75%% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115.89 million shares, which is approximately 8.7017%. STATE STREET CORP, holding 115.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.57 billion in RTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $$9.62 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1927%.