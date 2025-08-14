Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] is -67.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TNYA] price surged by 13.75 percent to reach at $0.1.

A sum of 5485975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.8999 and dropped to a low of $0.782 until finishing in the latest session at $0.86.

The one-year TNYA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.52. The average equity rating for TNYA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNYA shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TNYA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

TNYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.65. With this latest performance, TNYA shares gained by 24.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6811, while it was recorded at 0.7263 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1287 for the last 200 days.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. ( TNYA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -85.21%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -69.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -91.22%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.12%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1027010.31 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 6.00% and a Quick Ratio of 6.00%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TNYA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc go to 58.15%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc [TNYA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $54.04%, or 54.43%% of TNYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNYA stocks are: COLUMN GROUP LLC with ownership of 9.4 million shares, which is approximately 10.968%. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.63 million in TNYA stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$20.87 million in TNYA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.8558%.